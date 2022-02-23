Suhana Khan is a glam diva as she looks dreamy in blue in an unseen photo from New York.

Suhana Khan is probably a year away from making her big Bollywood debut but the young star kid already has several fan pages on social media dedicated. Thanks to these fan pages, we often come across unseen photos of Suhana from her growing up years or her time from university in the UK or New York. Today, we chanced upon one such unseen photo in which the youngster can be seen in a glam avatar.

The unseen throwback photo shows Suhana and her friend posing for the camera. The picture dates back to Suhana's New York days where she was studying at NYU's The Tisch School of Arts. In the photo, Suhana can be seen looking dreamy in a blue outfit and full glam makeup for a friend's birthday.

Wearing a pastel blue strappy top, Suhana amped up her look with a accessories and makeup on point. Check out Suhana's unseen photo:

While Suhana's chic outfits serve style inspiration, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter's recent photos in a red saree went viral on social media.

Taking to her own Instagram handle, Suhana had shared some snaps from a recent photoshoot in which she can be seen donning a red Manish Malhotra saree. Not just that, Suhana also made headlines with older brother Aryan Khan when they attended the IPL auction and quickly began trending on Twitter.

As per Pinkvilla's exclusive reports, Suhana Khan will be launched by Zoya Akhtar in a web series. Whereas, Aryan Khan is busy getting into the head space of a writer as he will be working behind the screen.

