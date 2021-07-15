  1. Home
Suhana Khan glams it up as she parties with her squad; See PIC

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is a ‘party animal’ and here’s a proof of that.
34960 reads Mumbai Updated: July 15, 2021 05:18 pm
Suhana Khan glams it up as she parties with her squad; See PIC
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is surely enjoying her time in New York. The star kid treated her followers with a glimpse of her party life. Captured in a fun mood, Suhana posted a stunning picture of hers. For the outing, Suhana donned a stylish black bodycon dress with tie-up detailings in the back. She looked camera-ready as her hair flowed beautifully over her shoulders. The background had a huge replica of the red moon and gave a very unique vibe to Suhana’s photo. “Red moon low in the sky,” she wrote along with the snap. 

As soon as she dropped the picture, her followers bombarded the comment section. “Cutieeee,” wrote one user, while another commented, “Ahhhhhh u are stunning!!”. “You look amazing”, “Love love love”, “Amazing”, “Wow, you look so pretty” were among the many compliments she received on her photograph. Suhana, who is currently in the United States, is quite active on social media and regularly shares glimpses of her time from abroad. She is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. Her Instagram feed is full of glamorous pictures. In her last Instagram post, Suhana shared a series of sun-kissed pictures. 

She recently celebrated her 21st birthday and dropped a stunning picture on the photo-sharing application. Ananya Panday, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Navya Nanda were among the first few to shower love on Ananya’s post.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter is currently in New York where she is pursuing her higher studies. Suhana spent most of her 2020 in Mumbai with her family during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

