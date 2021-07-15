Suhana Khan glams it up as she parties with her squad; See PIC
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is surely enjoying her time in New York. The star kid treated her followers with a glimpse of her party life. Captured in a fun mood, Suhana posted a stunning picture of hers. For the outing, Suhana donned a stylish black bodycon dress with tie-up detailings in the back. She looked camera-ready as her hair flowed beautifully over her shoulders. The background had a huge replica of the red moon and gave a very unique vibe to Suhana’s photo. “Red moon low in the sky,” she wrote along with the snap.
Take a look:
She recently celebrated her 21st birthday and dropped a stunning picture on the photo-sharing application. Ananya Panday, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Navya Nanda were among the first few to shower love on Ananya’s post.
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter is currently in New York where she is pursuing her higher studies. Suhana spent most of her 2020 in Mumbai with her family during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.
