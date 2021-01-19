Suhana Khan glistens like the golden girl in a series of stunning new PHOTOS with eyes 'wide open & shut'
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is among the star kids who have been making it to the headlines even before their debut. Suhana's popularity has soared since she had made her Instagram profile public last year. The star kid keeps all updated with her life via the same and today, she dropped yet another series of gorgeous photos of herself and set the internet on fire. Today, Suhana shared stunning sun-kissed photos and one cannot take their eyes off her glow.
Taking to her Instagram story, Suhana shared photos as she posed in the sun. She is seen soaking up the sun and looking up in one of the photos. In another photo, she is seen closing her eyes and smiling while clicking the photo. She captioned one of the photos as, 'eyes wide.' The other photo, Suhana had captioned as, 'shut get it?' While we wonder what her caption meant, fan clubs of the star kid have been sharing photos on their social media handles.
In the picture, we can see her standing in front of a plain backdrop in a casual white tee. With perfectly flawless and dewy makeup, Suhana could be seen flaunting her radiant look in the photos. Recently too, Suhana shared several gorgeous throwback videos and photos with cousin Alia Chhiba on the latter's birthday and wished her. The star kid has been active on social media and even on New Year's, Suhana had shared gorgeous photos that left fans in awe of her style and look.
Take a look at Suhana Khan's photos:
