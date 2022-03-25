Suhana Khan goes backless in black satin maxi dress, looks stunning in high bun; See PIC

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, has been the centre of attention since rumours of her making her Bollywood debut surfaced. Fans are unable to maintain their composure and are ecstatic to see the star kid on the big screen. Suhana enjoys a massive following on Instagram where she shares her daily updates and breath taking pictures with her Insta family. Just a few minutes ago, she absolutely stole our breath away with her stunning picture on her social media and trust us, you are NOT ready to see this!

Honestly, there are no words to describe the picture. Yes, we are speechless - that's how beautiful it is. But let's give it a try. Suhana looked like an absolute goddess as she posed in her sexy satin backless dress with a gorgeous carefree bun, flaunting her perfect figure. She accessorised the attire with golden dainty jewellery. She had a poised expression on her face. Though she didn't write anything with the pic, she added the emoji of a black heart. Well, if we haven’t already said this, we are in love.

Check Suhana's story HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, coming back to her grand debut, Suhana is all set to star in Zoya Akhtar’s web film that will be based on the popular Archies comics and it is said that Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda will also be making their debut with Suhana. With so many debuts altogether, recently, an insider explained to us exclusively that the idea is to make a debut without pressures of number game, so that it enables the youngsters to win over the audience with their talent and then take a step forward to the big screen.

