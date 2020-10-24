Suhana Khan goes 'oops' as she drops a stunning photo with brother Aryan Khan and cousin Alia Chhiba

Suhana Khan took to social media to share a photo with her brother Aryan Khan and cousin Alia Chhiba. The gorgeous star stunned everyone with the surprise photo while she spent time with her siblings.

's daughter and son often surprise fans by sharing photos on their social media handles. While Aryan rarely posts on social media, Suhana Khan has been extremely active amid the lockdown. The gorgeous star kid began her weekend on a chilling note as she shared a photo with brother Aryan and cousin Alia Chhiba while she spent time with them. Off late, Suhana has been spotted enjoying IPL matches with dad Shah Rukh and brother Aryan in UAE, and often, fans catch a glimpse of the trio in the stands amid the game.

Taking to her Instagram account, Suhana shared a gorgeous click with Aryan and Alia. In the photo, Shah Rukh's daughter could be seen clad in a white crop top with blue denim jeans. With her hair left loose and perfect makeup, Suhana looked every bit gorgeous. On the other hand, Aryan could be seen sporting a casual look in a grey hoodie with jeans. His intense expression in the photo surely was a highlight. Suhana's cousin Alia could be seen sporting a white top with a black pair of skirt.

The trio could be seen striking a cute pose together. One could see Suhana and Aryan sandwiching cousin Alia in the middle while they posed with her. Suhana shared the same photo and wrote, "Oops" with a heart emoticon. On the other hand, Alia shared the photo and called them 'triplets.'

Take a look at Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and Alia's photo:

Recently, Suhana's cousin shared a cute photo of 'Baby Mushroom' on her Instagram handle.

In the cute photo, while Alia was posing, AbRam was spotted taking a dip in the pool. Seeing the photo, fans were left in awe of the munchkin. Recently, when Kolkata Knight Riders won a game in IPL 2020, Suhana shared stunning clicks of herself as she rooted for her dad Shah Rukh Khan's team.

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

