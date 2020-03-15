Suhana Khan goes public on Instagram with 22 posts & SIX of them are Shah Rukh Khan's favourite

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Suhana Khan has opened her Instagram doors by making her profile public. As we stalked the diva's social media account, we noticed five posts that Shah Rukh Khan showered with love.

has finally opened her Instagram doors to her world. For the longest time, Suhana had the private switch on, keeping her social media life exclusive to her followers. However, the aspiring actress finally decided to let her guard down and make her profile public this week. The star kid gave fans a sneak peek into her life. Having posted her first picture in 2017, featuring her mother , Suhana has shared just 22 posts over the past few years. The photos include photos of her siblings, her vacation and her life outside India.

The account already has more than three hundred thousand, which includes , Gauri Khan and Suhana's best friend Ananya Panday. While the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress has liked almost all of Suhana's Instagram posts, we noticed SRK had like five photos and a video. Among the five photos, three featured Suhana solo. One of which was shared just yesterday and has gone viral on social media. The other two saw The Grey Part of Blue actress posing with AbRam and . Check out the five photos below:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has also double-tapped on a video that sees Suhana taking a vacation with her friend. Check out the video below:

Which of Suhana's Instagram post is your favourite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Suhana already has a huge fan following on social media. With her Instagram profile going public, her popularity on the social media platform is going to multiply in the days to come.

Credits :Instagram

Read More