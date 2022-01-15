Suhana Khan goes 'wow', Ananya Panday says 'Dammmn' as Shanaya Kapoor longs for the sunshine in PICS

Among the BFFS in Bollywood, the trio of Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor has certainly a separate fanbase. The star kids have been close buddies since childhood and now, as two of them, Suhana and Shanaya, gear up for their Bollywood debuts, the girls keep rooting for each other. Recently, when Shanaya Kapoor shared a couple of photos of herself while soaking in the sun, Ananya and Suhana jumped to cheer for their best friend and her stunning look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya turned up the heat as she shared gorgeous photos while soaking in the sun. Like everyone else in Mumbai, Shanaya too seemed to be feeling cold and wanting the sun back. We know this from her caption where she wrote, "can we bring back the sun please? It’s kinda cold." In the photos, Shanaya was seen clad in a brown sports bralette with denim shorts. Seeing the photos, Suhana wrote,"Wow love u." Ananya wrote, "Dammmn brotha." Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor also left sweet comments for their daughter.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, recently when Ananya shared gorgeous photos from her Maldives vacay, Shanaya was quick to shower love on them. The trio ensures that they hype up each other and their bond is certainly inspiring for everyone.

On the work front, Shanaya is all set for her debut in Bollywood in a Dharma Productions film being helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The film will reportedly star Gurfateh Pirazada and Lakshya Lalvani. On the other hand, Suhana is all set for her debut in the Netflix film based on The Archie comics by Zoya Akhtar. The film will also mark the debut of Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.

