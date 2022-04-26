Suhana Khan goes ‘wow’ on Navya Nanda’s latest scenic capture; Don’t miss Siddhant Chaturvedi’s reaction

Navya Nanda is a wanderlust and her Instagram timeline is clearly proof of it. The young entrepreneur’s feed is full of scenic pictures from her holidays. On Tuesday, Navya added one more picturesque view from the hills to her collection on the photo-sharing application. The photograph depicted dainty houses and a beautiful blue sky with white clouds. Navya captioned the picture with several emoticons. Her latest post grabbed her close friend and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s attention. She rushed to her comment section and wrote, “Wow”. Many fans and followers also reacted to Navya's new post. One of them wrote, “Wow beautiful nature,” and several others asked the entrepreneur to disclose the location.

But what caught everyone’s attention was ‘Gehraiyaan’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi’s reaction. The actor liked her post. For the unversed, lately, the buzz has been going that Siddhant and Navya are the newest couple in B’Town. Their Instagram interactions have added fuel to the fire. However, none of them have commented on the ongoing dating speculations.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. He also has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif. Whereas, Suhana Khan is preparing for her Bollywood debut. She will be seen in Netflix's film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya is the founder of Aara Health, which is a women's health platform aiming to build awareness and services around feminine health in India.

