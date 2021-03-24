Suhana Khan gushes over bestie Navya Naveli Nanda's pic & calls her 'pretty'; Here’s how the latter replied

Recently, Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a gorgeous photo of herself on social media and left fans in complete awe. Now, Suhana Khan, who is her best friend, has left a lovely comment on it.

Among the star kids who have been the talk of the town, and top the list. Suhana and Navya have been in the headlines since they both opened up their private Instagram profiles to the public. While Suhana did that last year amid the lockdown, Navya made her profile public this year. Amid this, fans get to witness a lot of adorable banter between both the girls and well, that is exactly what happened recently.

Navya had shared a gorgeous photo of herself on her Instagram from a cafe in New York while sitting and chilling. Suhana was quick to react to the gorgeous photo shared by her friend. 's daughter went ahead and praised Navya's candid photo. She wrote, "Yay so prettyy." While the comment surely gave all a glimpse of their bond, it was Navya's response to Suhana that left many guessing if the two ladies were catching up in the Big Apple.

Replying to Suhana's sweet comment, Navya wrote, "@suhanakhan2 great photography." The cute banter between the best friends left many guessing if Suhana was the one behind the camera for her best bud Navya.

Take a look at Suhana and Navya's comment:

Meanwhile, Shanaya also had commented on Navya's photo and hailed her 'beauty.' Navya is currently in New York and Suhana too left for the Big Apple a while back. While staying there, Suhana keeps sharing snippets from her college life on social media and fans love every bit of it.

Also Read|Navya Naveli Nanda’s candid pic at a café leaves BFF Shanaya Kapoor in awe of her beauty; Take a look

Credits :Navya Nanda Instagram

Share your comment ×