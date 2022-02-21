Suhana Khan gushes over Navya Naveli Nanda’s PICS with mom Shweta and grandma Jaya Bachchan

Earlier today, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda blessed the internet with a delightful snap featuring her mother Jaya Bachchan and daughter Navya Nanda. In the photograph, all the 3 generations of the Bachchan family were seen dressed in stunning ethnic outfits and posing elegantly for a picture. Sharing the picture, Shweta wrote, “You, Me & Dupree.” Just a while back, Navya took to her social media handle and added some more gorgeous snaps with mom Shweta and grandma Jaya. She even shared some solo pictures.

In the picture, Navya Naveli Nanda was seen donning a blue tribal print saree that she has paired with a thin strap blouse. Whereas, Shweta can be seen wearing a floral print saree with a full sleeves blouse and has tied a bun. Superstar Jaya Bachchan looked elegant as usual as she wore a stunning orange saree. The pictures were seemingly from one of the wedding ceremonies of Tina Ambani's son Anmol Ambani and Krisha Shah. As soon as Navya shared the series of snaps, her fans and friends bombarded the comment section with compliments. Navya’s close friends Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan couldn’t stop gushing over the glimpses. They dropped eye-heart emoticons on the post. Neha Dhupia also rushed to the post and wrote, “Gorgeous”.

Take a look:

Earlier on Saturday, Shweta had shared a photo with Jaya and Tina on her handle. She had written, "Ft my Mamacitas" Reacting to the post, Navya had dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis and wrote, “Meeeeeendi.”

Also Read: Suhana Khan's outfit features fifty shades of white and it will make your eyes pop; Check