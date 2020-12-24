Suhana Khan has her 'study mode' on as she gives a glimpse of an empty library; See PHOTO

Suhana Khan jetted off to New York sometime back after having spent a few months with her family. Meanwhile, check out her latest post on Instagram.

There is no second doubt that is as famous as her parents and . The star kid has a massive fan following on social media and what better than her Instagram handle to prove the same! Be it sharing her stunning sun-kissed pictures to giving a glimpse of her love for photography through various posts, she surely knows how to keep the audience engaged here. The stunning beauty is currently in New York.

As we speak of this, Suhana Khan has shared a new post on her Instagram handle but wait! This time, it’s not some stunning picture of hers but an empty library instead. Yes, you heard it right. It seems like she is fully concentrating on her studies as of now and hence the aforementioned picture. However, she adds a rather contrasting caption along with the post that reads, “It was cute.” Suhana has a thing for candid clicks and this picture proves the same once again.

Check out the post below:

Suhana Khan was earlier in Dubai with her family for IPL 2020 before jetting off to New York. They also celebrated her father Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday there. The star kid herself shared glimpses of the same on social media. Both Suhana and her brother are currently in abroad for their studies. In the midst of all this, she also made her acting debut with a short film sometime back that was titled The Grey Part of Blue.

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

