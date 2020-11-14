Suhana Khan has a sassy reply for Agastya Nanda who was 'Unfollowing' her post her latest selfies; Take a look

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shares a great bond of friendship with Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son, Agastya Nanda. Recently, Agastya was not impressed by Suhana's selfies and said he is unfollowing her. Suhana had a savage reply for him.

Often, and 's daughter, lights up the internet with her adorable photos. Not just this, her witty captions also have been impressing fans across social media. However, it is her goofy social media banter with other close buddies that leaves the internet in awe. Speaking of this, recently, Suhana and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son Agastya Nanda indulged in social media exchange in the comments of her latest selfies and well, SRK's daughter was at her savage best.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Suhana shared gorgeous selfies on brother 's birthday. While everyone loved her pretty look, Suhana's friend Agastya seemed to be in a different mode. He went ahead and dropped a comment on Suhana's post as, "Unfollowing." Seeing the comment, Suhana also did not back down and had a savage reply for her friend who copied the same comment that she had previously used on his post on Instagram.

Suhana replied to Agastya and wrote, "@agastya.nanda ha ha youre so funny and original." Well, for those who do not know, when Agastya made his Instagram profile public a few days back, Suhana dropped a comment on his post and wrote, "Unfollowing." Now, on Suhana's post, Agastya put up a similar comment and that evoked a witty response from SRK's daughter.

Take a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's social media banter:

Surely that cute banter between Suhana and Agastya lit up the internet and fans loved how they teased each other on social media. Meanwhile, Suhana was recently in UAE with dad Shah Rukh, brothers AbRam and Aryan Khan for the IPL 2020 season. They even celebrated SRK's birthday together at Burj Khalifa.

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

