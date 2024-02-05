Suhana Khan heaps praise on Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya 2; says 'can't wait for more'

The much-awaited second season of What The Hell Navya has begun, showcasing an interesting and reflective conversation between three generations of the iconic Bachchan family: Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Now, Suhana Khan has heaped praise on the episode.

Whenever the three Bachchan ladies unite, it leads to some lively interactions. After the super success of Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast, What The Hell Navya, season 2 is now here. The show features Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Nanda discussing various topics from family to personal matters. Today, Suhana Khan took to her Instagram handle to heap praise on the first episode. During the episode, the experienced actress Jaya Bachchan referred to her daughter Shweta as her source of strength.

Suhana reshared the teaser shared by Navya on her Instagram story and wrote, “Season 2!! @wthn_official @navyananda @shwetabachchan Loved loved this episode! Can’t wait for more,” and added a red heart emoji.

Jaya Bachchan calls daughter Shweta Bachchan her strength in the first episode of What The Hell Navya

Towards the end of the first episode, Navya Naveli Nanda asked her mother, Shweta Bachchan, about her quietness and limited opinions during the discussion. Shweta responded that she felt uninformed about many of the topics Navya brought up. She also expressed her reluctance to speak and risk sounding foolish. Navya promptly reassured her mother, affirming that she is intelligent and her opinions hold significant value.

Jaya Bachchan listened attentively to the conversation between her daughter and granddaughter. With a smile, she reached out her hand to her daughter, expressing that Shweta is her source of strength. After receiving thanks from Shweta, the veteran actress continued and added, “She is, more than my son, she's my strength. I don't know whether that's because she's a woman. But she's my strength.”

Suhana Khan's work front

Suhana is collaborating with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, for the first time in an action-packed thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Entertainment. The young actress was last seen in the Zoya Akhtar directed film The Archies.

