Suhana Khan is 'heartbroken' as COVID 19 cases surge in India amid the second wave; Says 'Stay Safe'

As the cases in India for COVID 19 have been on a sharp rise, it has left many worried. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan also took to her Instagram handle to share the stats and urged everyone to stay safe in such time.

Over the past few weeks, the COVID 19 cases in India have witnessed a sharp spike and currently, the nation is experiencing a second wave of the pandemic. Amid this, several new restrictions have been put in place by several states and celebs too are asking people to stay indoors. Amid this, and 's daughter, took to her handle and shared the alarming numbers of COVID 19 cases in India and also urged everyone to stay safe amid the pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram story, Suhana shared a graph that represented the rise in the number of cases between March 2020 to April 19, 2021. The star kid appeared to be worried and concerned for everyone as the COVID 19 cases continued to rapidly rise. Hence, she urged everyone to stay safe. Sharing the numbers, Suhana wrote, "Stay Safe," with a heartbreak emoticon on the same. The star kid even shared COVID 19 resources on her Instagram story like many celebs amid the current time.

To note, Suhana is currently in New York for her higher education and has jetted off to the Big Apple this year in January. Often, Suhana posts photos of herself and her life in NYC. Her photos tend to go viral on social media.

Take a look:

On Wednesday night, Suhana's mom Gauri Khan and brother were also snapped at the airport as they jetted off to New York to meet Suhana Khan. The photos of the mother-daughter left fans in awe. However, many missed Shah Rukh Khan in the frame.

Also Read|Suhana Khan gives us a glimpse of her toned midriff as she flaunts her green and blue OOTD in a mirror selfie

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×