Suhana Khan & her cousin Alia Chhiba's gorgeous PHOTOS are sure to send the internet into a meltdown

Suhana Khan is known to be very close to her cousin Alia Chhiba. Both of them also went on a vacation to Dubai with a few others sometime back.

While ’s daughter is quite popular on social media, her cousin Alia Chhiba is no less in this regard and the reason is quite obvious. Both the ladies also share a great camaraderie and are often seen spending quality time with each other. Alia even accompanied Suhana and the rest of the family to Dubai last month and joined them during SRK’s birthday celebration. The two ladies often share pictures with each other on social media.

We get an instance of the same on Alia Chhiba’s latest Instagram post. One can see the two cousin sisters posing happily for some gorgeous pictures. Suhana looks stunning in a crop top teamed up with a pair of bell-bottom jeans. Alia, on the other hand, also looks remarkable in a grey and black bodycon outfit. The latter adds a caption along with the post that reads, “follow the disco ball.” The second picture that she shares is an edited one which includes a collage of the two ladies posing together.

Check out the post shared by Alia below:

A few hours earlier, Suhana Khan shared a mirror selfie that had already sent her fans into a frenzy. With her makeup game on point and the stunning outfit, the diva looked no less than a dream in the picture. For the unversed, she earlier graduated from London’s Ardingly College. As of now, Suhana is pursuing film studies at NYU Tisch School of the Arts which is situated in New York.

Credits :Alia Chhiba Instagram

