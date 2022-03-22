Suhana Khan hides her face as she gets clicked with her friend while leaving Mannat; PICS

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to know more about him and his personal life. Well, his personal life includes his family as well. This is the reason why all eyes are always on his son Aryan Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan. Paps never leave a chance to capture Suhana in their lenses when she steps out of her house and especially now when the star kid is reportedly all set to make her OTT debut. But what caught our attention was that the star kid was hiding her face to avoid the paps.

In the picture, we can see Suhana Khan seated in the backseat of her car and she is accompanied by her friend. Both of them can be seen hiding their face with the help of their hand. Suhana is wearing an army print shirt and has tied her hair with a clutch. Her friend is seen in a beige coloured hoodie as their car can be seen moving out of Mannat.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana Khan is reportedly all set to make her OTT debut in Zoya Akhtar’s film based on the popular comics The Archies. She will be making her debut along with Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, he is currently in Spain shooting for his upcoming and much-awaited film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

