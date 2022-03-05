Suhana Khan hypes up BFF Shanaya Kapoor for her gorgeous avatar in a LIT way

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has been in the headlines this week as her debut film Bedhadak was announced. Her first look as Nimrit left the Btown cheering for her and now, many are looking forward to seeing her with Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya. Amid this, Shanaya shared a series of new photos from a shoot and left everyone including her BFF Suhana Khan in awe. Suhana often cheers for Shanaya when the latter shares new photos and once again, her comment has all the attention.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya dropped new photos clicked by Sasha Jairam. In the photos, she could be seen slaying in a bodycon dress with a halter neckline. With her hair perfectly styled and makeup on point, Shanaya looked gorgeous in the sunkissed pictures. Suhana was quick to notice her best friend's stylish avatar and dropped a comment on the photos. She wrote, "So Sexxyyy". Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey and others also showered love on Shanaya.

Have a look at Suhana's comment on the photos:

Meanwhile, when Shanaya's film was announced, Suhana Khan had also rooted for her. Suhana had shared Shanaya's poster on her Instagram story and wished her the best. Shanaya's debut film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. It is produced by Karan Johar. On the other hand, Suhana also is gearing up for her debut in Zoya Akhtar's film with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. The film is based on the Archies comics and while it has been announced, the cast is yet to be officially announced by the makers.

