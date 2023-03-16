Suhana Khan is a vision in white as she attends Alanna Panday’s sangeet ceremony: PICS and VIDEO

Suhana Khan, the popular star kid, who is currently an aspiring actress, has been often garnering the attention of netizens, with her public appearances these days. The only daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, is now set to make her acting debut with the upcoming project, The Archies. Despite getting ready for her grand Bollywood debut, Suhana Khan is said to be extremely shy and still finds it difficult to pose for paparazzi pictures.

Suhana Khan is a vision in white as she attends Alanna Panday's Sangeet ceremony

On March 15, Wednesday night, The Archies star was spotted at the grand sangeet ceremony of Alanna Panday, the daughter of actor Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday, and fitness enthusiast Deanne Panday. Suhana Khan looked absolutely gorgeous in a white embellished saree, which she paired with a matching sleeveless blouse at the Sangeet ceremony, which was held in Mumbai. The star kid kept her look simple with minimal accessories, dewy make-up, and a free hairdo. She completed her look with a statement silver clutch.

Suhana Khan was accompanied by Rysa Panday, who is the daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday, as she left the Sangeet venue in her car. The duo was accompanied by Suhana's best friend and Rysa's elder sister, actress Ananya Panday.

Check out Suhana Khan's video below:

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan reveals why his kids Aryan and Suhana Khan thought everyone in the world worked on TV