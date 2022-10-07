Suhana Khan is mighty impressed with Ananya Panday’s ‘Turquoise Kajal’ look; SEE PIC

Ananya Panday is currently shooting for her next film Dream Girl 2 co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The makers have already shared the promo teaser on social media which has only increased the excitement level among fans. Apart from this, the actress shares a close bond with Shanaya Khan and Suhana Khan. They are best friends. Their social handles are proof of their friendship. They never miss a chance of praising each other. Today, the Liger actress shared a picture that prompted her best friend Suhana to comment.

Ananya Panday shared a picture on her Instagram. She wore a chocolate colour bodycon dress with a semi-turtle neck. The actress has completed the look with minimalistic makeup. She has applied a nude-brown eyeshadow with a swipe of highlighter on her cheekbones. Not to miss is her nude blush and a nude-brown glossy lipstick that completed her look. She paired the outfit with gold bracelets and a gold pair of earrings. The actress also added a pair of dark sunglasses and a sling bag that featured a gold chain.

Suhana Khan’s comment:

The actress shared the photo with a tongue-in-cheek caption and wrote, “Randomly craving hot chocolate also my mom used to do this turquoise kaajal when she was 20 and I’m fully copying her.” Suhana Khan commented, “The turquoise Kaajal”.

Take a look here: