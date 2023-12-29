‘Suhana Khan is natural dancer’: The Archies co-star Aditi Saigal; recalls year-long acting, singing workshops

The Archies had an OTT release on December 7 and it has created quite a buzz since then. Notably, the Zoya Akhtar directorial also welcomed a bunch of newbies to the world of cinema. Recently, The Archies’ girl Aditi Saigal called Suhana Khan a natural dancer and shared her experience of working on the movie with her other co-actors.

In addition to that, Saigal also highlighted how the film brought her immense popularity and shared that she doesn’t do things for recognition, and she only takes up projects when they intrigue her. Read on to find out what else she said.

‘We always played music together on set’: Aditi Saigal on working with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and others

Aditi Saigal, who is rejoicing in the success of The Archies, shared her experience of shooting for the film with her co-actors and said that the group used to be together all the time and did acting workshops, and dancing workshops together. Calling Suhana Khan a natural dancer, she discussed how everyone present on the set came with their own skill sets.

She also added that the cast often played music on the sets of the film as they would be enveloped with guitars and pianos.

Further emphasizing her bond with her co-actors on the sets, she shared that one tends to feel intimacy with them as they share a lot of time and work towards achieving the same goal. Stating how they became very ‘close’ to each other, Saigal also noted that the several workshops that the team underwent, tied them close to each other.

“We share a very close bond. There is a certain intimacy you feel with your co-actors because we spent so much time together in close quarters and we were working towards something together, even when we all had different personalities. I don’t think I have experienced anything like this before. It felt like we were on a basketball team or something. We became very close and Zoya made sure of that. I think the reason why we did so many workshops was to bring us close together and it definitely did that,” Saigal told Indian Express.

Is Aditi Saigal bothered by the fame that The Archies brought her? Check out what she says

While Aditi Saigal has carved out an identity for herself in the field of music, her acting chops in The Archies made her shoot up to fame. During the interview, she also opined on the popularity that the movie brought her and discussed how she doesn’t do things for recognition, rather, she does them when she desires to.

Elaborating on the topic in detail, she shared, “I did get a bit of recognition when my song “Everybody Dances” came out. It was like an introduction to what it is to be known a little bit and it did freak me out initially. It was a bit scary. But this (The Archies) is whole another level. Honestly, I don’t do things for recognition. I do them because I like to do them. I wrote songs purely for myself and if people are connecting with it, then it is always an amazing thing. Otherwise, I am very bad at pushing it. I am very protective of my creative liberty, so I make sure that I have the space to create what I want to create and not limit myself.”

