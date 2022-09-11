Suhana Khan keeps it casual in crop top, Gauri looks fabulous in shades as they get clicked at airport; PICS

Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan were clicked at the airport some time back, as they jetted off to an undisclosed destination. The mother-daughter duo arrived in stylish casuals at the airport, where the paparazzi spotted them. Suhana donned an off-white cropped t-shirt and a pair of regular-fit trousers. It’s her flamingo reversible tote bag that grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Gauri, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a light blue top and a pair of jeans. She donned a web jacket to complete her look.

On the work front, Suhana will soon make her acting debut in The Archies, a movie directed by Zoya Akhtar that is based on the well-known Archie comics. Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi, and Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, will also make their debuts in this movie. The film will also feature Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot in key roles.



When the teaser-poster of the film came out earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan shared it and penned some priceless words of wisdom for Suhana. He wrote, “And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect…. but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor…. the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor."

