Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda are trendy teens at The Archies wrap party; PICS
Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, director Zoya Akhtar, and the other cast and crew members of The Archies attended the wrap party of the project, in Mumbai.
The Archies, the highly anticipated Indian adaptation of the world-famous Archies comics is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Bollywood. The movie, which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar, features a promising star cast including the popular star kids, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and a bunch of newcomers. The filming of The Archies was recently wrapped up, and the cast and crew celebrated this major milestone with a wrap party held in Mumbai, on December 20, Tuesday.
Suhana, Khushi, Agastya, and others set teen fashion goals
The lead cast, including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot were seent setting major teen fashion goals, as they graced the wrap party of The Archies. Suhana upped her style game in a dark orange bodycon dress at the party. She completed her look with a messy bun, dewy make-up, and minimal accessories. Khushi, on the other hand, looked stylish in a halter-neck short dress, which she paired with matching heels, and a tiny handbag.
Agastya Nanda looked simple and stylish in a blue pullover, which he paired with distressed denim trousers. Vedang Raina looked handsome in a white shirt and dark denim trousers. Dot looked pretty in a pink polka dot saree and black blouse. Director Zoya Akhtar was seen in a black-and-white printed co-ord set, which she paired with a leather handbag.
Check out some pictures from The Archies wrap party, below:
About The Archies:
The highly anticipated project, which has been under production for over a year now, is slated to release on the renowned OTT platform Netflix. The Indian adaptation is written and directed by Zoya Akhtar, and produced by her home banner Tiger Baby Films, in association with Graphic India and Archies Films. The movie, which is set in the 1960s, will explore the friendships, romance, and heartbreaks of a group of teenagers who belong to the same school. The official trailer of The Archies is expected to be out on the special occasion of the New Year.
ALSO READ: The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda wrap debut film with Zoya Akhtar and team
Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her first l... Read more