Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda are trendy teens at The Archies wrap party; PICS

The Archies , the highly anticipated Indian adaptation of the world-famous Archies comics is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Bollywood. The movie, which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar , features a promising star cast including the popular star kids, Suhana Khan , Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and a bunch of newcomers. The filming of The Archies was recently wrapped up, and the cast and crew celebrated this major milestone with a wrap party held in Mumbai, on December 20, Tuesday.

The lead cast, including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot were seent setting major teen fashion goals, as they graced the wrap party of The Archies. Suhana upped her style game in a dark orange bodycon dress at the party. She completed her look with a messy bun, dewy make-up, and minimal accessories. Khushi, on the other hand, looked stylish in a halter-neck short dress, which she paired with matching heels, and a tiny handbag.

Agastya Nanda looked simple and stylish in a blue pullover, which he paired with distressed denim trousers. Vedang Raina looked handsome in a white shirt and dark denim trousers. Dot looked pretty in a pink polka dot saree and black blouse. Director Zoya Akhtar was seen in a black-and-white printed co-ord set, which she paired with a leather handbag.

Check out some pictures from The Archies wrap party, below: