Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor & Agastya Nanda return to Mumbai post Ooty schedule wrap of The Archies

It has been over a month now that Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda have been shooting for their debut film, The Archies in Ooty. Recently the teaser of Zoya Akhtar’s project was released and fans cannot wait to see these star kids make their big debut. Well, we have been getting to see a glimpse of their fun and shoot in Ooty as they kept sharing pictures and videos on their social media. But, now it looks like the crew has wrapped up the Ooty schedule of the film. In the morning today, Khushi had shared a picture and mentioned ‘Ooty wrap’ on it and now we can see Khushi, Suhana and Agastya returning to Mumbai.

In the video, we can see Suhana Khan in all-black attire. She wore a black ribbed full sleeves tee that she paired with black tracks. She looked pretty in her short hair as she fixed her sunglasses on her forehead and covered her face with a maroon mask. Suhana held a pink-coloured tote bag and completed her look with white shoes. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor kept it quite casual and comfy. Khushi wore a white coloured hoodie that she paired with black tracks. The cutest part was that her pet Panda had come to receive her at the airport. Agastya too looked dapper and was received by his sister Navya Naveli Nanda. Both the brother-sister duo looked happy to reunite.

Meanwhile, earlier, talking about The Archies, Zoya Akhtar had stated that she is quite nervous about the project. “I’m currently shooting The Archies as a feature film, and that hopefully will be out next year. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic, and yet resonates with young adults today,” Zoya was quoted saying to The Hindu. The Archies is will be premiered on Netflix next year.

