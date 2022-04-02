Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda to shoot for 40 days in Ooty for Zoya Akhtar's The Archies?

For a long time, there has been buzz about Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda's debut project, The Archies with director Zoya Akhtar. Now, a recent report in a daily has claimed that Agastya, Suhana and Khushi will be shooting for the project in Ooty for the next 40 days. Recently, Suhana, Khushi and Agastya's photos from sets of the Archies adaptation had gone viral on social media and it left netizens wondering who is playing which character in the iconic comic series adaptation.

Now, a report in Mid-Day has claimed that Agastya, Khushi and Suhana will be shooting in Ooty for 40 days with a local crew and only core cast members will be flying from Mumbai. Not just this, it was also claimed that Khushi will be seen as Betty while Suhana will be playing Veronica in the project. Agastya has apparently landed the role of Archie Andrews. The Netflix project is being helmed by Zoya and it was announced a few months back on social media. However, Zoya had not announced the cast.

A source told Mid-Day, "The filming will take place for the next 40 days in Ooty and areas surrounding the hill station. The production has hired local cast and crew on the project, with only the principal actors and core members of the team flying in from Mumbai." The source also had revealed that Agastya, Khushi, and Suhana already have shot for a week for an important 'set piece' for the project.

Meanwhile, photos of Khushi with golden colour hair and bangs had gone viral on social media and it left fans excited to see her as Betty. On the other hand, Suhana and Agastya's looks as Veronica and Archie also had impressed netizens and the photos did trend on social media for several days. While Zoya has not officially announced the cast, Pinkvilla had initially informed its readers first that Suhana and Agastya will be debuting in Zoya's project.

