Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda; Which star kid you are excited to see on silver screen? VOTE

It is not easy to be a celebrity in India after all it is no cakewalk to stay in the limelight every time. From their personal life to professional life, red carpet appearances, lunch dates, casual hangouts, everything has been under media scrutiny. Amid these, the star kids have always been in the limelight as well. From their social media activities to their pap pics, these star kids tend to become the apple of everyone’s eyes right from the beginning.

Interestingly, over the years, several star kids have made their way to the Bollywood industry, including Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, , etc. On the other hand, the next set of star kids are ready to take over the industry now and the audience certainly can’t keep calm. We are talking about ’s darling daughter , ’s younger daughter and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. It’s been a while since there have been reports about Suhana and Khushi’s big Bollywood debut. However, there has been no official announcement about the same.

To note, the ladies have emerged as the young fashionistas and their style statements and panache have already become the talk of the town. In fact, both the starlets also enjoy a massive fan following on social media. And now, Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son Agastya Nanda has also joined the list of the most talked about star kids. Interestingly, there has been a buzz that Khushi, Suhana and Agastya will be making their acting debut together in an adaptation of the Archie comics which will be bankrolled by Zoya Akhtar. While an official confirmation in this regard is yet to be made, the star kids are already making the headlines. Let us know in the comment section below which star kid are you excited to watch on the big screen.

Also Read: Agastya Nanda: As Big B's grandson is set for his debut, here's all you need to know about him