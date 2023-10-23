Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Sara Tendulkar and other star kids unite for party; see INSIDE pics

Whenever Bollywood celebrities convene, it's guaranteed to be a dazzling affair. On this occasion, a multitude of star kids, such as Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Sara Ali Khan, Rasha Thadani, and more, united for a glamorous party. Orhan, fondly known as Orry and a close friend to many people from the industry, has offered a glimpse into the fun by sharing snapshots from this star-studded bash.

Bollywood stars including Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and more unite for a party

On Monday, October 23, Orry shared numerous exclusive pictures from the star-studded party in Mumbai. In one photo, he is captured striking a pose with Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, who is poised to make her debut in the movie The Archies. Suhana looked stunning in a black dress while gracefully carrying a silver purse. Another snapshot features Orry in a group photo with some girls, including Sara Ali Khan, last seen in the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara creatively styled her black shirt in a knot and paired it with matching pants.

Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister, who is also embarking on her film debut in The Archies, made a stylish appearance in a black outfit. Vedang Raina, her co-star in the movie, was also spotted at the event. Orry also struck a pose with Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who radiated style and elegance in a black evening dress. The guest list included Veer Pahariya, set to star in Akshay Kumar’s film Sky Force, as well as Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, Sohail Khan’s son, Nirvaan Khan, and actress Alaya F. Bhumi Pednekar, who recently garnered acclaim for her performance in Thank You For Coming, was also seen enjoying the party.

About Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina’s The Archies

The movie, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is an adaptation of the American comic book series of the same name. The film also features Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal in prominent roles. The Archies is scheduled for a Netflix premiere on December 7.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan lauds Suhana Khan's song Sunoh in The Archies; dubs it 'quaint' and 'beautiful'