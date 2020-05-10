Suhana Khan is 'kinda mad' that she doesn't look like mum Gauri Khan as she wishes her on Mother's Day

The stunner wrote in her Instagram story that she is 'kinda mad' that she doesn't look like her mother and also shared a beautiful picture of Gauri Khan.

The stunning daughter of and Gauri, took to her Instagram stories to wish her mum Gauri on the occasion of Mother's Day. The stunner wrote in her Instagram story that she is 'kinda mad' that she doesn't look like her mother and also shared a beautiful picture of . Previously, Suhana also shared a breath-taking picture of herself while standing at the balcony of her home Mannat amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The fans of the diva went gaga over the picture. Suhana is looking at the gorgeous beauty of the sun and sea from her balcony.

Suhana who was in New York some time back to complete her studies at a Film School. Many celebrities took to their social media profiles to wish their beloved moms on the eve of Mother's Day. Suhana Khan made her Instagram handle public and the fans were delighted to see her stunning photos. The fans of the Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh were also happy that they could get a glimpse into the life of his beautiful daughter. Suhana also shared a very detailed makeup tutorial on social media handle, and the fans could not stop talking about it.

Check out Suhana's post:

The gorgeous Suhana Khan is true to her filmy genes and also shot for her short film. Suhana Khan's short film called The Grey Part Of Blue, was released online and the fans loved every aspect of it. Now, with the latest wish of Suhana Khan for her mum Gauri khan has brought a smile to the faces of her followers.

