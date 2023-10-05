Suhana Khan kisses dad Shah Rukh Khan's cheek in new family PIC; Gauri Khan pens beautiful message

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan share a great fan following on their social media accounts. They often share pictures and videos of themselves along with their children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan. Now, a while ago, Gauri shared an adorable family picture along with a sweet message on her Instagram.

Gauri Khan shares adorable family picture with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan and AbRam

On October 5, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram and shared an adorable family picture where her husband-actor Shah Rukh Khan, daughter and soon-to-be actress Suhana Khan, and sons Aryan Khan and AbRam can be seen posing cutely. In the picture, Suhana can be seen kissing her dad's cheek. Sharing the picture, film producer and fashion designer captioned, "@penguinindia …Design is like a puzzle - all the pieces have to come together to make a complete image #family #happiness #memories #familyfirst." Take a look:

Suhana who is set to make her acting debut with The Archies, recently shared her experience on her first day of filming at India Today Mumbai Conclave 2023.

She said, “I guess all of that is very different from being in a Netflix film and being on a real film set as a working actor, I think, from the number of people on set, from the number of lights on set and the hair and makeup and all the chaos. And in the middle of this, I felt extremely insignificant. And, I guess I kind of knew that everything that everyone was doing around me was felicitating the director’s vision, Zoya’s vision and I guess knowing that on my first day and realising that, I felt extremely nervous.”

Suhana also mentioned that her parents, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, are her most significant sources of guidance. She added, “I wouldn’t say my critic, but my biggest source of guidance is my parents. My entire family feels to chip in and help each other out.”

