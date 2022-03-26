Suhana Khan lauds Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan look at 56; Says ‘We are not allowed excuses’

Shah Rukh Khan is all over the news today. The superstar, who is set to make his comeback with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, shared a pic of himself on social media which has taken the internet by storm. To note, Shah Rukh is currently shooting for the action entertainer in Spain. Amid this, King Khan posted a shirtless pic of himself on social media wherein he was seen posing the Pathaan look and was flaunting his ripped abs. Needless to say, Shah Rukh has certainly proved that age is just a number.

Interestingly, not just fans, but Shah Rukh’s loved ones have also been in awe of his look. After Gauri Khan re-shared the superstar’s look on her Instagram account, the power couple’s daughter Suhana Khan has also sung praises for her daddy’s chiselled physique. Taking to her Instagram account, Suhana shared SRK’s pic wherein he was hanging with two ropes and his ripped abs were making everyone go weak in the knees. She captioned the image as, “Uhhh my dad is 56...we are not allowed excuses #pathaan”.

Take a look at Suhana Khan’s post for Shah Rukh Khan:

Meanwhile, talking about Pathaan, the movie will also star Deepika Padukone in the lead and will mark her fourth collaboration with SRK after Om Shanti Pom, Happy New Year and Chennai Express. Besides, the Siddharth Anand directorial will also feature John Abraham as the lead antagonist and will be locking horns with King Khan for the first time on the big screen. Pathaan is slated to release on January 25 next year and will witness a box office clash with John Abraham’s Tehran which will be hitting the screens on Republic Day 2023.