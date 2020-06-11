Suhana Khan letting her hair down with her girl gang makes us miss our good ol' college days

In a post shared by Suhana Khan's friend on her birthday, the wish was in the form of a fun boomerang video. Check it out below.

Even before went public on Instagram, the star kid's photo and videos from her college days in the UK were all over social media. With a dedicated number of fan clubs to Suhana and Aryan, and 's kids are already garnering buzz on social media. If that wasn't enough, their youngest son also laps up praise on social media quite often. Suhana recently celebrated her birthday as she turned 20 and her friends from all over the globe shared photos and videos wishing the star kid.

Suhana's fan clubs were keen enough to keep an eye out and shared such posts on Instagram. In one such post shared by the star kid's fan club, Suhana's friend wished her for her birthday. The wish was in the form of a fun boomerang video as Suhana and her two friends seem to enjoy a great girls night out. In the video, the star kid can be seen letting her hair down as they pose for the camera. Wishing Suhana, her friend captioned the video, "Happy Birthday Su," with two heart emojis.

Check out the video below:

Suhana Khan returned home from New York, where she studies, as the coronavirus crisis worsened across the world. She is currently spending time at home with her family. Suhana took social media by storm on her birthday as she shared some stunning sunkissed photos of herself.

Take a look:

Do you think Suhana Khan will make her Bollywood debut sooner rather than later? Let us know in the comments below.

