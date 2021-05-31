Suhana Khan lip syncs to Justin Bieber’s hit track Peaches with friend in an empty classroom

A video of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has been making rounds on the internet. In the clip, the young starlet can be seen jamming to a popular song.

’s daughter is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. The stunner, who is currently studying in New York City, has garnered a massive fan following on her social media platform and regularly posts stunning pictures of herself. Netizens adore the gorgeous diva for the amazing memories she shares. Now, an interesting video of the starlet has been making rounds on social media. In the clip, we can see her lip singing to a popular song.

Suhana, who has donned a mustard coloured top in the video, can be seen jamming to Justin Bieber's hit song Peaches along with a friend. The video appears to be taken in an empty classroom. Last year, the diva spent time with her family when the lockdown was initially imposed. Now, the starlet is a student at the Tisch School of the Arts in NYC and shares happy memories she’s making at the Big Apple. In most of her posts, we can see her enjoying the sun or heading out for a stroll in the city.

Suhana recently turned 21 years old and celebrated her big day with her friends. Several photos from her extravagant party were surfaced on the photo and video sharing platform. A few days after, the starlet had also posted a breathtaking picture of herself wearing a pastel green coloured dress. Along with the snap, she also wrote, “twentyone,” and added a heart emoji. Suhana’s BFF and actress Ananya Panday also wished her in the comments section.

