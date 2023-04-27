Suhana Khan looks casually cool in a cropped shirt as she lounges at her home Mannat in new PIC; Fans react

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has a massive fan following on social media. Not only does the star kid have over 3.7 million followers on Instagram, she also has a number of fan pages dedicated to her on the social media platform. On March 26, Gauri Khan shared a lovely family portrait featuring herself, Shah Rukh Khan, and their kids Suhana, Aryan Khan and AbRam. She announced her coffee table look, My Life In Design, and the picture is from the new book. Now, another picture from the book has surfaced on Suhana’s fan pages, and it shows Suhana chilling casually at her home, Mannat.

Suhana Khan looks chic in a cropped shirt in the latest picture

The picture is seemingly clicked at the family’s home Mannat in Mumbai. In the picture, Suhana Khan is seen smiling as she lounges casually in a chair on the balcony of their home. Suhana Khan, as usual, looks uber-stylish in a blue and white striped bralette, with a matching cropped shirt layered over it. The cropped shirt has an oversized silhouette, and Suhana rolled up the sleeves of the shirt. She paired it with beige-coloured pants, and simply accessorized with golden hoop earrings, and wore a dainty gold chain with a tiny pendant. Needless to say, Suhana looks mesmerizing, and netizens agree too!

The fan page shared Suhana’s picture with the caption, “It is suhana khan's era and we are living in it.” One Instagram user commented, “Nice fresh look,” while another one wrote, “Queeen.” Check out the picture below!

Suhana Khan’s work front

On the professional front, Suhana Khan will soon make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies, which is expected to release this year on Netflix. The film also marks the debuts of Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

