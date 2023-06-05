Suhana Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in a red corset top; Ananya Panday has THIS to say

Suhana Khan is one of the most loved star kids in Bollywood. The diva who was once shy from the camera and used to stay away from the limelight has transformed herself into a glam doll and now she is all set to even make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. This film will star Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda as well. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter never fails to leave her fans stunned with her gorgeous looks and today too she shared a picture of her in a stunning outfit. Apart from fans who showered love in the comments section, what grabbed out attention was Ananya Panday’s comment. Scroll down to check it out.

Ananya Panday’s comment on Suhana Khan’s picture

Taking to her Instagram handle, Suhana Khan dropped a picture of her in a red attire and we have to admit that she looked like a true beauty. She left her hair open and her subtle makeup makes her look out of the world. Taking to the comments section, her BFF Ananya Panday wrote, “How do you do it’ with three brain freeze emoji and a hug emoji. Her other BFF Shanaya Kapoor on the other hand wrote ‘Wowwwww’ in one comment and ‘su’ in the other comment.

Check it out:

Suhana Khan’s debut

Suhana Khan will be making her OTT debut alongside Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The team recently wrapped up the shoot of the film and now all eyes are on its release.

Talking about her personal life, it is believed that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter is dating Big B’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Although no official confirmation has come yet from them, but the rumours of their affair have been going strong. In fact, recently a video of Agastya dropping Suhana to her car after a party and giving her a flying kiss went viral and gave rise to the speculations of them dating.

