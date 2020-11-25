Suhana Khan looks effortlessly chic in a top & skirt as she poses amid a breathtaking background; See PHOTO

Suhana Khan never fails to impress us with her stunning pictures on Instagram. Meanwhile, check out the latest one that she has shared sometime back.

While there is no denying that enjoys a massive fan following, his family is no less in this regard. Be it his wife or daughter Suhana, they are popular in their own ways and have a huge fan base on social media. Although the latter is still far away from making her Bollywood debut, she has already garnered a lot of popularity especially after having made her Instagram handle public a few months ago.

Since then, has treated her fans with numerous stunning pictures and videos. While we speak of this, the gorgeous diva has shared another picture on her handle that is sure to make jaws drop. The best part about the picture is that she poses amidst a rather breathtaking background with the beautiful blue sea behind her. Suhana looks remarkable as she wears a printed brown knot front crop top teamed up with a white maxi skirt.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, the star kid joined her father Shah Rukh Khan and the rest of the family to the UAE sometime back for the IPL 2020. They also celebrated King Khan’s birthday there and shared pictures of the same on social media. A few weeks ago, Suhana Khan grabbed headlines owing to a hard-hitting post on colourism. While she was lauded for the brave post, a few others also took a jibe at her over the same. For the unversed, she is currently pursuing Film Studies in New York.

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

