Suhana Khan looks every bit of gorgeous in chic OOTD as she poses with cousin Alia Chhiba; See PHOTO

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is currently spending time in UAE with family. Recently, Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba dropped a gorgeous photo with her while hanging out and we're in complete awe of their style.

's daughter is currently making the most of her time with family in UAE amid the IPL 2020 season. The gorgeous star kid is on a spree of sharing photos on her Instagram handle and the recent posts have grabbed eyeballs. From chilling with cousin Alia Chhiba to enjoying a game with dad and brother in the stadium, Suhana is surely making every bit of this time. And now, her cousin Alia gave us a glimpse of their fun time as they hung out together in UAE.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a stunning photo of herself with Suhana. In the photo, we could see Suhana standing next to her cousin and posing with her. She is seen clad in a floral knot crop top and blue denim jeans. With her hair left loose, one could even catch a glimpse of her elegant bracelet in the photo. Her cousin Alia was seen clad in a black dress. The two gorgeous ladies stood in front of the mirror and posed for a mesmerising photo.

Later, Suhana also shared a photo one her Instagram story and flaunted her gorgeous nails. The star kid seemed to be completely in love with her gorgeous nails. She wrote, "Obsessed," on it, and left netizens in awe of her.

Take a look at Suhana Khan's photos:

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Suhana had shared two gorgeous photos on her Instagram handle. In one, we got a glimpse of her outing with brother Aryan Khan and cousin Alia and in another, the gorgeous star kid was striking a pose in front of a wall. A few weeks back, Suhana had shared a post about colourism and demanded an end to it. Her thoughtful and powerful note had won the internet back then.

Also Read|Suhana Khan goes 'oops' as she drops a stunning photo with brother Aryan Khan and cousin Alia Chhiba

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×