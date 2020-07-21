  1. Home
Suhana Khan looks every inch beautiful as she flaunts her love for books in a new POST

Suhana Khan, who is known for sharing beautiful pics on Instagram, has taken the internet by a storm with her recent post.
5937 reads Mumbai
Suhana Khan looks every inch beautiful as she flaunts her love for books in a new POST
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan is undoubtedly one of the most sought after star kids in Bollywood and there is no denying to that. In fact, the young starlet is far off from making her grand debut in Bollywood, however, she enjoys a massive fan following across the world. In fact, Suhana has time and again proved that she is a star in the making and that her panache can make several actresses have a run for the money. Besides, the lady is already a rage on social media and she doesn’t leave a chance to make the heads turn every time she makes a post on social media.

Keeping up with the trajectory of sharing stunning pics, Suhana shared some beautiful pictures of herself. In the pics, the young starlet was seen posing in a stylish black outfit and she was looking every inch of beautiful. Suhana completed her look with open hair locks, simple jewellery and loops. The lady was seen posing in a room full of books and was seen flaunting her love for books as she posted with a book titled James Dean. Suhana captioned the post as “walked into the room, you know you made my eyes burnn it was like James Dean.”

Take a look at Suhana Khan’s recent Instagram post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

walked into the room, you know you made my eyes burnn it was like James Dean

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

Soon her post was inundated with love from netizens who were in awe of her beauty. “God ur stunning,” wrote an Instagram user. Another user wrote, “so so beautiful” followed by heart emoticons

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

She has amazing hair!!

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

Wow Karan says nepo kids r better looking???

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Nysa is the only one acting real.

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

She looks like SRK and nothing wrong about it.Time she accepts it and be her natural self.Then her true beauty will show.

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

Suhana should try to be natural and accept her for how she looks and who she is.She is all the time trying to act sexy and beautiful.The more harder she tries..she fails miserably.

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

Is she really reading that book or just posing?

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

Who reads books with so much of make up on? Yet she looks ugly

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

Average looking actress we are going to have forced upon us

Anonymous 60 minutes ago

Beautiful?? Kaun kaha can tsee

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Geez she has a kilo of make up on and she is supposed to reading? Lol fakeness seems an essential trait of these wannabe nepo kids these days.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Ugly inside outside

