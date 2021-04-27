Suhana Khan looks gorgeous in black as she drops a throwback pic with cousin Arjun Chhiba and his girlfriend

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan took to social media to share a sweet old memory with her cousin Arjun Chhiba and his girlfriend on social media. The star kid expressed how much she missed them with her post.

Among the popular star kids, continues to make it to the headlines with her posts on her social media handle. Off late, 's daughter has shared photos from her life in New York as a student at New York University. From dropping glimpses of her stunning apartment to sharing her fun shenanigans with friends, Suhana has been lighting up the internet with her photos. And now, she shared a sweet old memory of the good times with her cousin Arjun Chhiba and his girlfriend on social media.Â

On the occasion of her cousin's girlfriend's birthday, Suhana took to social media to share a throwback photo with both of them as she expressed how much she misses them. Taking to her Instagram story, Suhana shared a photo in which we can see her clad in a gorgeous black dress while her cousin is seen sporting a black tee. His girlfriend is seen posing next to Suhana in a blue denim jacket. Suhana's hair is left open and her makeup is kept dewy and natural.

Sharing the photo, Suhana wrote, "Birthday girl miss u @manavigaur96." In the photo, Suhana is seen beaming with joy as she poses with her close ones.Â

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Suhana's mom and brother joined her in New York. They were snapped leaving for New York a few days back amid the second COVID 19 wave. Over the past few days, Suhana has been using her social media handle to share COVID 19 resources to amplify them for people struggling to find them amid the COVID 19 second wave in India.Â

