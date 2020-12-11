Suhana Khan looks gorgeous as she flaunts her alluring smile in a pic with friend; Shanaya calls her 'beauty'

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan took to social media to express how much she was missing her friend as she dropped a photo with her. The gorgeous star kid stole the show with her smile and her best friend Shanaya Kapoor could not stop gushing over it.

and 's daughter, is quite a social media sensation. While she is fairly active on social media via her Instagram account, the star kid uses it to post selective photos from her life. From dropping glimpses of her style to sharing snippets of her time spent with family, Suhana has been using her Instagram account to give all a sneak peek into her world. And now, she dropped a photo with her college friend amid the pandemic to express how much she was missing her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Suhana shared a photo in which she could be seen sitting next to her best friend. In the picture, Suhana could be seen slaying in a casual yet chic look for the day. She is seen sporting a blue top with denim jeans. Her hair is styled perfectly and left open while her makeup seemed to be on point. Her friend too could be seen opting for a casual look. As she posed with her friend, Suhana flaunted her beautiful smile and left netizens in complete awe of her look.

Sharing the photo, Suhana wrote, "Miss you," for her friend. Shanaya Kapoor, who is Suhana's best friend, commented on the photo and called her a 'beauty.' On the other hand, her cousin Alia Chhiba seemed not very happy about the photo. She reacted with a couple of emoticons.

Take a look at Suhana Khan's photo:

Meanwhile, last month, as IPL 2020 got over, Suhana returned with , Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and AbRam from UAE after cheering on for their team Kolkata Knight Riders. The gorgeous star kid stayed at home amid the months of the lockdown and often used social media to share a peek into her life. Suhana had enrolled last year in New York University and when the pandemic hit, she returned to India from her college. Fans have been waiting for her debut in films.

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

