Suhana Khan looks jaw-droppingly stunning in a black dress as she poses with cousin Alia Chhiba; PICS

Suhana Khan has yet again set social media on fire with her latest pictures. Bollywood power-couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan ’s daughter Suhana has not made her big debut in showbiz yet, but that has certainly not kept her away from the limelight. The star kid has a massive following on Instagram, where she often treats fans and followers to gorgeous and candid pictures of herself, and they keep coming back for more. Speaking of which, a few minutes back, Suhana took to her Instagram stories yet again, and posted a couple of pictures looking absolutely stunning in a black dress, as she posed with her cousin, Alia Chhiba. Don’t believe us? Check out for yourself.

A few moments back, Suhana Khan took to her Instagram stories and posted two stunning pictures as she partied with her cousin Alia Chhiba as it was the latter’s birthday. In the pictures, it can be seen that Suhana opted for a bodycon black dress as her outfit of the night. Suhana aced the strapless number with absolute confidence and grace. She opted for a soft-glam makeup look while her hair was styled in a sleek ponytail. The star kid wrapped up the look with a lovely dainty necklace with a tiny pendant. Birthday girl, Alia on the other hand, wore a strapless maroon dress and looked equally beautiful.

Suhana captioned the first picture “Birthday girl @aliachhiba” with a white heart emoji. In the second picture, which was a mirror selfie, Suhana wrote, “I love you forever and ever”.