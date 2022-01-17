Suhana Khan looks jaw-droppingly stunning in a black dress as she poses with cousin Alia Chhiba; PICS
A few moments back, Suhana Khan took to her Instagram stories and posted two stunning pictures as she partied with her cousin Alia Chhiba as it was the latter’s birthday. In the pictures, it can be seen that Suhana opted for a bodycon black dress as her outfit of the night. Suhana aced the strapless number with absolute confidence and grace. She opted for a soft-glam makeup look while her hair was styled in a sleek ponytail. The star kid wrapped up the look with a lovely dainty necklace with a tiny pendant. Birthday girl, Alia on the other hand, wore a strapless maroon dress and looked equally beautiful.
Suhana captioned the first picture “Birthday girl @aliachhiba” with a white heart emoji. In the second picture, which was a mirror selfie, Suhana wrote, “I love you forever and ever”.
Take a look:
