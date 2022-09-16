Suhana Khan looks like a million dollars as she poses in a yellow bodycon dress; PIC

Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids on the block. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana will be soon making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. However, she has been a part of the showbiz limelight since childhood itself. She is often photographed by the media personnel as and when she steps out in the city. Moreover, Suhana is quite popular on her social media space too, where she likes to keep an active presence. Every now and then, she treats fans and followers to glimpses of her life, while they keep coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Suhana yet again shared a beautiful photo on the ‘gram. Have you seen it yet? Suhana Khan looks captivating in yellow bodycon dress

A few hours back, Suhana took to the story feature on Instagram and shared a new photo. She was seen standing beside an acquaintance as she made her way back from a nail salon. Suhana looked stunning as she donned a beautiful bodycon mini yellow dress. She layered it up with a cropped blue shirt. Suhana styled her outfit with a pair of heels and wore her hair down. Her look was elevated even further with her flawless makeup look with lip tint and blush. She smiled and posed with her friend while the picture was clicked. In the next picture, she also flaunted her newly-done pretty nails. Take a look: