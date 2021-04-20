Suhana Khan looks mesmerising in a photo as she gives a sneak peek of how sunshine lights up her NYC pad

Suhana Khan took to social media to share a gorgeous photo clicked by her friend as they enjoyed the view of New York skyline at her apartment. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter left fans gawking with her recent stunning photo and gave all a sneak peek of her NYC pad.

's daughter shared a sneak peek into her New York apartment this morning as she shared multiple photos of her New York apartment. The gorgeous star kid also dropped a glimpse of her own casual look of the day as she relaxed at her NYC apartment amid the sunshine. Suhana has been dropping glimpses on social media from her apartment and several social media users have been loving it. However, this is the first time that Shah Rukh's daughter shared a peek inside the pad in NYC.

Taking to her Instagram story, Suhana shared two photos in which she is seen posing for a portrait-worthy picture in the sunlight. In another picture, Suhana made a collage of photos clicked of her apartment and how the sunlight brightened it up after cloudy weather in New York City. The star kid could be seen looking mesmerising in a photo as she turned muse for her friend. She is seen clad in a white outfit in the sunkissed photo.

Take a look:

Suhana Khan left for New York back in January after spending the lockdown months with her family in Mumbai. Photos of AbRam and Shah Rukh Khan dropping Suhana at the airport had gone viral on social media. The star kid has been completing her education at NYU and it was back in 2019 when Suhana enrolled in the university and her mom shared a video of her from the campus on social media that left everyone excited.

