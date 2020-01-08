Suhana Khan looks like a million bucks as she clicks a mirror selfie with a friend; See PHOTO

Suhana Khan and her friend click a mirror selfie in this PHOTO, Take a look!

’s daughter, , has not even made her Bollywood debut but every time she comes to India, this young lady always catches everyone’s attention. Be it her paparazzi photos or fan clubs pictures, Suhana Khan already has a massive fan following on social media. And today, we got our hands on a photo wherein Suhana is seen posing for a mirror selfie with her friend.

In the photo, Suhana Khan is dressed in a polka dot dress and needless to say, she looks gorgeous as ever. In the photo, Suhana opted for long tresses, winged eye-liner and pink lips and we totally love it. For New Years, Suhana Khan, , Ananya Panday and their other friends had jetted off to Alibaug with Shah Rukh Khan, , Sanjay Kapoor and other friends for celebrations. Student of the year 2 actress Ananya Panday took to social media to share pictures of herself with Suhana Khan and their gang of friends as she wrote, “new year, no new friends #2020 #family …” In an interview, Ananya opened up on her equation with Suhana as she said, “Suhana and I did a lot of plays together in school. I think she is such a good actor. I have learned so much from her. She is so good. So, I did not give her any tips. I am just taking tips from her," she had said.

For all those who don’t know, Suhana is currently completing her studies in New York University and recently, a video of Suhana had gone viral on social media wherein she was seen showing off her acting chops in her short film, ‘The Grey Part of Blue’.

Credits :Instagram

