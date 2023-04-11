Suhana Khan looks ravishing in a red co-ord set as she attends an event in Mumbai; See PICS

Suhana Khan, the popular star kid who is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, is set to make her acting debut very soon. The aspiring actress is currently busy taking her baby steps in the entertainment and fashion industries. She is often spotted at glamorous Bollywood parties and events with her mom Gauri and close friends very often. Suhana has already emerged as the new favourite of fashion enthusiasts with her style sense.

Suhana Khan looks ravishing in red at an event in Mumbai

On April 11, Tuesday, Suhana Khan finally made it into the big world of brand endorsements, by becoming the new brand ambassador of the popular make-up brand, Maybelline. For the unversed, Suhana has been selected as the new face of the popular brand, along with Olympian PV Sindhu, Ananya Birla, and Eksha Kerung. The exciting news was announced by the brand at a grand event that was held in Mumbai, on Tuesday evening.

Suhana Khan, who attended the event, looked simply ravishing in a red co-ord set, which consisted of a cropped blazer, and a pair of matching high-waist trousers. The Archies star completed her look with a soft-curled hairdo, dewy make-up, minimal accessories, and a pair of embellished heeled sandals.

Check out Suhana Khan's pictures from the event, below:

