Suhana Khan looks stunning as she flaunts her toned body in the LATEST selfie

’s daughter is undoubtedly a celebrity on social media. She always shares pictures and videos on social media. She enjoys a massive fan following even though she has not made it into Bollywood yet. The star kid is very famous among the masses and often gets troll. But she has always given a befitting reply to trolls. Today in the morning Suhana dropped a beautiful picture of her. The star child styled a black dress in which she looked gorgeous.

She was seen clicking a selfie and the same posted on her Instagram stories. Suhana is seen wearing a black colour top with a deep neck and black pants. She has opted for bold makeup with glossy lipstick. Her hair is in the center partition and is styled in a bun style. To accessorize her look, she is wearing a chain with a locket and not to miss is her animal print mask. She is holding her phone and clicking selfies.

Suhana is flaunting her toned body and it will be not wrong to say that she has maintained herself well. Recently, she shared a sun-kissed picture. Shanaya Kapoor commented, “This look is everything.”

Take a look at the post here:

There are rumours of Suhana's debut in for a while. It is reported that she is being launched by Zoya Akhtar in an Archie Comic Adaptation. It will also star Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson in it with Suhana. The film will be heading for a digital release.

