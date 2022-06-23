Suhana Khan looks stylish in black casuals, gets snapped outside dance classes after Khushi Kapoor; PICS

Suhana Khan is one of the most loved star kids of Bollywood who is soon going to follow the footsteps of her superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan and make her OTT debut. The star kid will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. The entire team of The Archies recently wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Ooty and recently returned back to Mumbai. But it looks like they are prepping for the next schedule already. It was only yesterday when Khushi and Suhana were spotted in the city outside their dance classes and today yet again earlier Khushi and now Suhana has been snapped.

In the pictures, we can see Suhana Khan in all-black attire. She wore black gym knee-length tights that she paired with a cropped jacket with a hoodie. She wore black coloured flip-flops, left her hair open and held a white-coloured tote bag in her hand as she walked inside her dance classes. The star kid also wore black coloured sunglasses and smiled for the paps.

Check out Suhana Khan’s pictures:

Apart from Agastya, Suhana and Khushi, film will also star Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Dot. Earlier, talking about the project, Zoya had admitted that she is nervous about making The Archies. “The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic, and yet resonates with young adults today,” Zoya told The Hindu. The Archies is expected to premiere on Netflix next year.

ALSO READ: When Ananya Panday opened up about the possibility of working with her friends Shanaya Kapoor & Suhana Khan