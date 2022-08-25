Suhana Khan looks stylish in casuals, mum Gauri Khan rocks a blazer as they get clicked at airport; PICS

Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan were clicked at the airport some time back, as they jetted off to an undisclosed destination. The mother-daughter duo arrived in stylish casuals at the airport, where the paparazzi spotted them. Have you seen their pictures yet?

Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan spotted at the airport

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, producer, and renowned interior designer, Gauri Khan was seen at the Mumbai airport some time back. As always, Gauri kept it super classy, even when it comes to airport OOTDs. She was seen donning a beautiful black maxi dress, which she paired with black loafers and a stunning beige blazer. She also wore a pair of chic shades and wrapped up her look with designer bag. She tied her hair in a low messy bun and had minimal makeup on.

On the other hand, Suhana Khan was seen sporting comfy casuals. She wore a grey jumper on top of a beige top. The star kid styled it with a pair of black trousers and shoes. She tied her hair in a messy bun and wore a black mouth mask. Suhana also carried a pretty pink handbag with her.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut. She will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, in the Hindi adaptation of the popular international comic. Suhana will be sharing screen space with Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. The film will also feature Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot in key roles.

When the teaser-poster of the film came out earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan shared it and penned some priceless words of wisdom for Suhana. He wrote, “And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor."

