Suhana Khan looks sublime in her 'Do Not Disturb' mode ahead of New Year in PHOTOS; Shanaya says 'STOP'

A month after staying away from posting anything new, Suhana Khan is back on her Instagram handle with a couple of drop-dead gorgeous photos that will leave you impressed. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana's last post was all about bidding adieu to New York and now, ahead of the New Year, Miss Khan has a special request with new photos. Like always, her best friend, Shanaya Kapoor seemed to be cheering for Suhana in the cutest possible manner in comments.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Suhana shared close up sunkissed selfies and left netizens in awe of her flawless and sublime beauty. In the photos, Suhana could be seen lying down and soaking in the hues of the sun. She is seen clad in a black top and her gorgeous jewellery pieces grabbed all the attention. Suhana is seen sporting a heart-shaped pendant with gold hoop earrings. With flawless makeup, the gorgeous star kid left everyone in awe. Shanaya wrote, "Stoppppp" with several heart emoticons and heart-eyes emojis.

Take a look:

Apart from Shanaya, Bhavana Pandey, Shaleena Nathani, Maheep Kapoor and many others showered Suhana with love on her new photos. The gorgeous star kid managed to garner over 70 thousand hearts on the post in less than 20 minutes of sharing the new photos.

Meanwhile, Suhana has reportedly bid adieu to New York after completing her higher education course. It was back in 2019 that Suhana had joined New York University after graduating from the UK. Now, as Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you this year, Suhana is all set to debut in Zoya Akhtar's adaptation on Archie Comics. Apart from Suhana, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nandna also will be a part of the film that will release on Netflix.

