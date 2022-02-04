Suhana Khan looks super chic in white as she steps out in the city; PHOTOS

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is extremely popular and enjoys a huge fan following. She is yet to explore her career in the entertainment industry. Well, reports of her entering Bollywood is always coming. Apart from this the actress is always sharing a lot of pictures on her Instagram account actively drops a comment on her friends—Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor pictures. Today, she was spotted in the city after a long time and the star kid was seen making a quick entry to the restaurant.

Suhana was wearing a white colour tee and ensured to follow COVID 19 protocols. However, her full attire is not visible. But we can see exiting from the car. She is also wearing a gold chain and kept her hair open. Recently, she shared pictures with her cousin Alia Chhiba. In the pictures, the star kid opted for a bodycon black dress as her outfit of the night and applied a soft-glam makeup look while her hair was styled in a sleek ponytail.

The star kid completed her look with a lovely necklace with a tiny pendant. Suhana has reportedly gone to New York after completing her higher education course. It was back in 2019 that Suhana had joined New York University after graduating from the UK.

Take a look at the pictures here:

It is reported that Suhana is all set to debut in Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of Archie Comics. Apart from Suhana, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nandna also will be a part of the film that will release on Netflix.

