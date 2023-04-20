Suhana Khan makes a chic appearance at Mumbai Airport; Slays in a breezy summer dress with side slit-VIDEO

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan hasn’t made her Bollywood debut yet, but she is already a star in her own right! She has a massive fan following on social media and has over 3.7 million followers on Instagram alone. She was recently announced as the face of a beauty brand, and for her first official media appearance, Suhana wore a stunning red outfit. Today, Suhana Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport, and she continued her fashionable streak. The star kid made heads turn in a chic and breezy floral dress that is just perfect for summers!

Suhana Khan stuns in a floral dress with a thigh-high slit at Mumbai airport

Suhana Khan arrived at the Mumbai airport on Thursday afternoon, and she was seen rocking an easy-breezy midi dress. It was just the right blend of sexy, chic and comfy! The short-sleeved floral outfit had a thigh-high slit on one side, and looked extremely flattering on Suhana. She teamed it with a pair of comfy white sneakers, and a black handbag. Suhana, as usual, kept it minimal with her jewellery, and was seen with a dainty neckpiece, a bracelet, and golden hoop earrings. She let her tresses loose, and looked effortlessly chic and glamorous.

Suhana turned back and waved at the paparazzi before making her way through the gates. “She is beautiful,” wrote one fan, while another one commented, “Stylish fabulous confident girl.” A third comment read, “hello beauty,” while another fan called her a “princess.” Check out the video below!

Suhana Khan’s work front

On the work front, Suhana Khan will soon make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film also marks the debuts of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film is expected to release on Netflix this year.

