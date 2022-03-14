Suhana Khan is mesmerised by BFF Shanaya Kapoor as she poses in the golden hour in new PICS

Gen Z star kids of Bollywood, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor share an extremely close bond. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana, and Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya have not made their Bollywood debuts yet. However, that has certainly not kept them away from the limelight, especially on social media. Suhana and Shanaya are quite active on Instagram and they often interact with each other’s posts. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back today, Suhana reacted to her BFF’s latest pics and you shouldn’t miss her comment!

Shanaya took to the photo-and-video sharing application and posted a slew of new pictures. The young woman looked absolutely stunning as she glowed in the golden-hour sunlight. In the pictures, Shanaya can be seen donning a grey bodycon dress with a cowl neck. With her hair kept open, Shanaya opted for a dewy makeup look with some brown eyeshadow and glossed lips. Shanaya struck a few confident and alluring poses in front of the camera. In the last picture, she is seen resting her head against a wall, with her eyes kept closed. Sharing these pictures, she captioned her post, “took a little power nap in between (slew of emojis)”

Suhana could not help but react to Shanaya’s post. Hyping Shanaya up, Suhana wrote, “Goddess”. Maheep Kapoor also left a comment which read, “My (red heart emojis) (evil eye emojis)”

Take a look at Suhana Khan’s reaction to Shanaya Kapoor’s post:

Suhana Khan will be making her Bollywood debut alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in a Zoya Akhtar directorial which will be an adaptation of the international comic Archie.

Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, will be making her big Bollywood debut in a Dharma productions film titled Bedhadak. The Shashank Khaitan directorial also features Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan turns into glamorous diva for her girls' night out with Shanaya Kapoor, Rysa Panday; PIC